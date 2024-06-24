Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Yes, the city was full of tourists again, poor people who live in the old town, now about 2000 tourists walk around there with their cameras🤣🙈🤣
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow I love this photo
June 24th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Super composition
June 24th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine Thanks😊
June 24th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@casablanca Thanks😊
June 24th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot over the harbour, which is obviously a popular place for cruise liner visits!

Ian
June 24th, 2024  
