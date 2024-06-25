Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Today there was sunshine and nice weather, a trip around Tórshavn🌞
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Karen ace
I love your town! The natural beauty, the picturesque houses with grass on their roofs, the colours - such a wonderful spot on our planet. Super collage with lovely captures.
June 25th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@cocokinetic Thanks glad you like it😊
June 25th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Such a pretty place and collage
June 25th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
What a magical place!
Fabulous collage.
June 25th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@craftymeg Thanks😊🌞
June 25th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@corinnec Thanks🌞😊
June 25th, 2024  
