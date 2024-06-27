Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Yes, a very foggy day here today, not good for the tourist ship arriving today, with 2000 passengers plus a crew of 1000🙈😊👍
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Typiskt havnarveður ;)
Mjørki men stilt.
June 27th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@okvalle Haha ja Ólavsøku veður🙈🤣🙈
June 27th, 2024  
Karen ace
That is a lot of people! Thank goodness the strike is over, otherwise there would be a real shortage of supply. Your bottom image is lovely - the water is so still, wonderful reflections.
June 27th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@cocokinetic Thanks yes it is good, 😊
June 27th, 2024  
