Photo 544
Tórshavn
Yes, a very foggy day here today, not good for the tourist ship arriving today, with 2000 passengers plus a crew of 1000🙈😊👍
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
View this month »
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Typiskt havnarveður ;)
Mjørki men stilt.
June 27th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@okvalle
Haha ja Ólavsøku veður🙈🤣🙈
June 27th, 2024
Karen
ace
That is a lot of people! Thank goodness the strike is over, otherwise there would be a real shortage of supply. Your bottom image is lovely - the water is so still, wonderful reflections.
June 27th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@cocokinetic
Thanks yes it is good, 😊
June 27th, 2024
Mjørki men stilt.