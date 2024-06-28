Previous
Bøur by mubbur
Photo 545

Bøur

Yes, we are in the summer house this weekend, so it was just a car trip to Bøur, a small settlement here on the island, a nice place to come and go for walks there, have a good weekend everyone😊
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
