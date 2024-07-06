Previous
Norðskála by mubbur
Photo 553

Norðskála

Yes, we are on our way home again, just got a picture of our only bridge that we have here, and is probably the only one over the North Atlantic👍😊 a nice trip and everyone happy even Teddy😊👍
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
151% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise