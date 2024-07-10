Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

A little round of the harbor in the lovely weather today, many sailing ships in the harbor from Norway and France🌞😊
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
