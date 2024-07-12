Previous
Sandavág by mubbur
Sandavág

Yes, the party is on, it was a lot for children here today, and great weather too, so we hope it will be the same tomorrow🌞😊
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Rob Z ace
What a super day out for all of the locals. Such fun for kids!
July 12th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great collage of all the activities!
July 12th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I love your collages of the celebratory gatherings of your community. Really brings out the sense of fellowship and home.
July 12th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@robz @carole_sandford @ankers70
Thanks all are glad you like it🌞😊
July 12th, 2024  
