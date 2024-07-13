Previous
Sandavág by mubbur
Photo 560

Sandavág

Yes, a lovely day here today too, with beautiful weather and many people, and many beautiful boats that took part in the competition
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Suzanne ace
Looks like a fun day
July 13th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Super shots
July 13th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@ankers70 Yes Thanks😊
July 13th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@robz Thanks👍😊
July 13th, 2024  
