London by mubbur
London

Yes, a lovely day, we took the plane to Gatwich, London, then into the city at a hotel, and walked around a bit, and tonight we went to the musical, with the Lion King, a super good evening😊
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice photos of a holiday
July 16th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 16th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine Thanks😊
July 16th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor Thanks👍
July 16th, 2024  
