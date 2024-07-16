Sign up
Previous
Photo 563
London
Yes, a lovely day, we took the plane to Gatwich, London, then into the city at a hotel, and walked around a bit, and tonight we went to the musical, with the Lion King, a super good evening😊
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
4
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
563
photos
63
followers
61
following
154% complete
View this month »
556
557
558
559
560
561
562
563
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice photos of a holiday
July 16th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 16th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks😊
July 16th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor
Thanks👍
July 16th, 2024
