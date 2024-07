Faro Portugal and Gatwick London😊

Yes, we got off well from Quateira, and it was thunder and rain, so we were lucky while we were there, with lots of sun, even to Gatwick, here it was 27 degrees and sunny, nice weather, live in a small house here with everything, is good enough, and we enjoyed eating fish and chips now that we were back here, a nice little town here close to the airport, tomorrow we go home to the cold North, as they say outside good but at home is best🌞🌞