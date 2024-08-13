Previous
Kongaminni Tórshavn by mubbur
Photo 591

Kongaminni Tórshavn

Visited the son today, so it had laid new stones up to Kongaminne, looks nice, good job💪😊
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
161% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
August 13th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great leading lines and pov
August 13th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Great leading lines up to that marvelous spire.
August 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise