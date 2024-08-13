Sign up
Previous
Photo 591
Kongaminni Tórshavn
Visited the son today, so it had laid new stones up to Kongaminne, looks nice, good job💪😊
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
3
2
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
591
photos
63
followers
61
following
584
585
586
587
588
589
590
591
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
13th August 2024 10:05am
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
August 13th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Great leading lines and pov
August 13th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Great leading lines up to that marvelous spire.
August 13th, 2024
