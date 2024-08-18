Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
Hoyvík

Had a trip down to our little lake here, now the baby swan has grown up, so it was great that it survived, it's so happy when it gets some bread when we pass by there
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Casablanca ace
Aren't they growing nicely?
August 18th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Delightful scenes
August 18th, 2024  
