Svartifossur by mubbur
Svartifossur

Yes, it's still raining here, but then you get nice photos of Svartefossur, so you'll get a little more from today from there, Teddy didn't want to go out was in the car, too much rain 🤣
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Har er nógv vatn í Svartafossi!
August 19th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@okvalle Ja meir enn hin dagin, hevur regna illa her, í eina viku nú 🥲🥲
August 19th, 2024  
