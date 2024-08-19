Sign up
Previous
Photo 597
Svartifossur
Yes, it's still raining here, but then you get nice photos of Svartefossur, so you'll get a little more from today from there, Teddy didn't want to go out was in the car, too much rain 🤣
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
2
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Har er nógv vatn í Svartafossi!
August 19th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@okvalle
Ja meir enn hin dagin, hevur regna illa her, í eina viku nú 🥲🥲
August 19th, 2024
