Tórshavn by mubbur
Photo 633

Tórshavn

Went for a walk in our little plantation today with Teddy, then we met this little bird, we call it the bringer red
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Dianne ace
A beautiful place to be walking.
September 24th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@dide Thanks yes it is 😊
September 24th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely place to walk & it’s always great to see a robin!
September 24th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Great shot of that beautiful bird. Such lovely surroundings too. Teddy probably enjoyed the walk.
September 24th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
A beautiful spot for a walk
September 24th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Red robins are special and so pretty, I’ll remember to also call it the bringer red… groovy
September 24th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
September 24th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
A new friend! Lovely collection of shots.
September 24th, 2024  
