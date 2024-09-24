Sign up
Previous
Photo 633
Tórshavn
Went for a walk in our little plantation today with Teddy, then we met this little bird, we call it the bringer red
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
8
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Dianne
ace
A beautiful place to be walking.
September 24th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@dide
Thanks yes it is 😊
September 24th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely place to walk & it’s always great to see a robin!
September 24th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Great shot of that beautiful bird. Such lovely surroundings too. Teddy probably enjoyed the walk.
September 24th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
A beautiful spot for a walk
September 24th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Red robins are special and so pretty, I’ll remember to also call it the bringer red… groovy
September 24th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
September 24th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
A new friend! Lovely collection of shots.
September 24th, 2024
