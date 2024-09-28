Previous
Sandavåg by mubbur
Photo 637

Sandavåg

Had a trip to the cottage, a little check, and now it was white in the mountains here and only 4 degrees, so winter is coming here now☃️😊
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Suzanne ace
I like the composition and the red church roof really pops!
September 28th, 2024  
