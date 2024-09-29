Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Visited these two lovely grandchildren today, Sofía and Heini, so happy when they meet😊❤️
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Beverley ace
So adorable… a fabulous collage… family is everything.
September 29th, 2024  
