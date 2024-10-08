Sign up
Previous
Photo 647
Rome🇮🇪
Yes, a fine day here, it rained for a few hours, we were on the Spanish Steps, and in the Trevisa fountain and a 6 churches today😊🇮🇪
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
4
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful selection of images.
October 8th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@carole_sandford
Thanks😊
October 8th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful collage of Roma… gorgeous!
October 8th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely collage
October 8th, 2024
