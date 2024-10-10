Previous
Roma Italy by mubbur
Roma Italy

Today we walked a little round along the stream here and up to Vantikanet, but didn't go in there, there were probably 400+ people queuing to get in there🇮🇪😊
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Beverley ace
Lovely collage… Roma is soo much fun.
October 10th, 2024  
