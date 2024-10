Pompeii. Italy🇮🇹

Yes, we have just come home from a super trip in Pompeii, it is impossible to describe it only with these pictures here, you have to see, fantastic work that has been done to dig the city out again after the volcanic eruption, an experience of a lifetime, we have walked almost 13000 steps today and maybe more 100 photos, haven't checked😊🇮🇹