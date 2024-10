Napoli🇮🇹

Yes, today we left the apartment we had booked outside of Naples, and we have now rented a hotel inside the train station, there was almost nothing that worked, there were lights and ovens and foot switches and more, and it was almost impossible to get a taxi out there and there was nothing there, so we're glad we went into town, it cost a little extra you had to buy a new place to sleep in, but we're happy, the Amalfi Coast tomorrow, we haven't been there🇮🇹😊