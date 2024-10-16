Previous
Capri by mubbur
Capri


Yes, we went to Capri this morning with a nice ferry out there, it was beautiful and clean out there, not like Naples, there is so dirty everywhere there🥲 we were up with the train and we looked down all over Capri, there were many converted taxi cars there, very fun to see them, they were Fiat and Nissan cars, very clean and beautiful out there, and lots of tourists, but they are everywhere here, tomorrow the trip to Rome goes again by train from here at 05:00 to the airport, then by plane to Copenhagen🇮🇹😊
16th October 2024

Beverley ace
Wonderful summery of trip to beautiful Capri… Great photos!
Fabulous
October 16th, 2024  
