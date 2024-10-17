Sign up
Previous
Photo 656
København. Denmark🇩🇰
Yes, the trip went from Naples by train to Rome, then to Denmark. Copenhagen, we live in the city here, a nice hotel, a long day is over, we left Naples at 04:00 this morning, were in Copenhagen at 13:30🇩🇰😊
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
7
3
Embed Code
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
656
photos
66
followers
65
following
Judith Johnson
ace
Super sharp and interesting photos. What a great trip
October 17th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice night shots
October 17th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What a day for you! Enjoy Copenhagen! Your images are marvellous
October 17th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@busylady
Thanks🇩🇰😊
October 17th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks🇩🇰😊
October 17th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@robz
Thanks yes i will🇩🇰😊
October 17th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Great photo collection!
October 17th, 2024
