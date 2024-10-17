Previous
København. Denmark🇩🇰 by mubbur
Photo 656

København. Denmark🇩🇰

Yes, the trip went from Naples by train to Rome, then to Denmark. Copenhagen, we live in the city here, a nice hotel, a long day is over, we left Naples at 04:00 this morning, were in Copenhagen at 13:30🇩🇰😊
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
179% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Super sharp and interesting photos. What a great trip
October 17th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice night shots
October 17th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What a day for you! Enjoy Copenhagen! Your images are marvellous
October 17th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@busylady Thanks🇩🇰😊
October 17th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine Thanks🇩🇰😊
October 17th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@robz Thanks yes i will🇩🇰😊
October 17th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great photo collection!
October 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise