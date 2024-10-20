Sign up
Photo 659
Faroe Island
Yes, we were home again after a long and good trip, with many good memories in the suitcase, and Heini was at the airport after us, and very happy, and our daughter had made a nice midda, with lamb, so it was a warm homecoming one must say🇫🇴😊
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful times and family
October 20th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks yes😊🇫🇴
October 20th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Lovely to be home again!
October 20th, 2024
