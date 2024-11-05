Sign up
Previous
Photo 675
Tórshavn
Yes, down at the son's for lunch, then the sun came right out there, just got a shot through the window😊
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
2
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
675
photos
65
followers
64
following
184% complete
View this month »
668
669
670
671
672
673
674
675
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
5th November 2024 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
November 5th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor
Thanks😊
November 5th, 2024
