The roundabaut in the tunnel by mubbur
Photo 676

The roundabaut in the tunnel

A little trip over the strait, or under the strait, is the roundabout down in the tunnel beautifully made by one of our artists from here, it will represent Faroese dance our national dance😊🇫🇴
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wow- that's a cool round-about!
November 7th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 7th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a great idea. Beautiful art!
November 7th, 2024  
