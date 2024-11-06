Sign up
Previous
Photo 676
The roundabaut in the tunnel
A little trip over the strait, or under the strait, is the roundabout down in the tunnel beautifully made by one of our artists from here, it will represent Faroese dance our national dance😊🇫🇴
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
3
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Wow- that's a cool round-about!
November 7th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 7th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a great idea. Beautiful art!
November 7th, 2024
