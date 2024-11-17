Previous
Svendborg by mubbur
Svendborg

A little harbor trip down in Svendborg today, nice weather and 9 degrees, at home everything is white with snow now ☃️😊
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Beverley ace
Such a pretty scene…
November 17th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
November 17th, 2024  
