Photo 687
Svendborg
A little harbor trip down in Svendborg today, nice weather and 9 degrees, at home everything is white with snow now ☃️😊
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
2
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
8
2
1
365
iPhone 14 Pro
17th November 2024 11:10am
Beverley
ace
Such a pretty scene…
November 17th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
November 17th, 2024
