Photo 688
Odense
Had a trip to Odense today, a trip inside Plantorama, there was a real Christmas atmosphere there, so the Danish smørbrød it's just the best, and cheap two pieces for DKK 69
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
4
2
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
688
photos
65
followers
64
following
681
682
683
684
685
686
687
688
Corinne C
ace
The food looks decadent and the Christmas arrangements lovely!
November 18th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So lovely
November 18th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very festive!
November 18th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely!
November 18th, 2024
