Svendborg by mubbur
Photo 692

Svendborg

Svenborg city, here it has been minus gr and snow flurries and rain, tomorrow we are going on a trip by ferry to Ærø, a small island about an hour from here
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely collage, these images look quite wintery.
November 22nd, 2024  
