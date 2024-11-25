Previous
Today we were in Odense, H C Andersen's city, we just saw a new museum that had been made there, and just got one more mill, a clothes shop has been made there now, so all the mills you see are active in many ways it's lovely😊🇩🇰
Oli Lindenskov

LManning (Laura) ace
A delightful collection of buildings.
Oli Lindenskov
@ljmanning Thanks😊
Fisher Family
Lovely shots, good that so many old buildings have survived and found new uses!

Ian
