Hirtshals. Norrøna. Smyril line by mubbur
Photo 701

Hirtshals. Norrøna. Smyril line

Yes, then you're on your way home again, just a round of the harbor before checking in before the ferry, then it's 36 hours and I'll be home 😊🇫🇴
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Oli Lindenskov

A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details

