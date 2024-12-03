Sign up
Photo 703
Home again
Yes, you were home again, and Teddy and Heini were happy to have me home again and the others too, lots of rain here today so there is no snow here now, there has been a lot while I have been in Denmark
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Fisher Family
Good to hear you have arrived home OK, Teddy and Heini are pleased to see you!
Ian
December 3rd, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers
Thanks yes😊
December 3rd, 2024
