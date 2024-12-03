Previous
Home again by mubbur
Home again

Yes, you were home again, and Teddy and Heini were happy to have me home again and the others too, lots of rain here today so there is no snow here now, there has been a lot while I have been in Denmark
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
Fisher Family
Good to hear you have arrived home OK, Teddy and Heini are pleased to see you!

Ian
December 3rd, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers Thanks yes😊
December 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
