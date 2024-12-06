Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Photo 706

Tórshavn

Yes now it's nice weather here again, good thing it's moving so fast here, just had a trip down to our little town, haven't seen it since everything has been decorated here
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
193% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 7th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor Thanks🧑‍🎄😊
December 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact