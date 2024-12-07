Sign up
Tórshavn/ Hoyvík
Yes, a busy day today has helped the son to get a little under control of Heine's room, and then the wife had made little ones, I don't know what it's called in English, and I tell them, it belongs to Christmas here🧑🎄
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Rob Z
ace
What a fabulous room for your little grandson - he must love it. And, those pastries look delicious.
December 7th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@robz
Thanks yes hi like it💪😊
December 7th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Lucky Heine! Super nice work. Whatever your wife made looks delicious! Compliments to her.
December 7th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@illinilass
Thanks ❤️😊
December 7th, 2024
