Hoyvík by mubbur
Photo 709

Hoyvík

Yes, it snowed a little here today, but Teddy and I went for a walk☃️😊
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
