Waag cars by mubbur
Waag cars

Yes, today we went to a Christmas party where Heine's father works, it's in the car industry, a nice party🧑‍🎄🎄🎅
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Elisa Smith ace
Looks like a great Christmas party.
December 17th, 2024  
