Previous
Argir by mubbur
Photo 719

Argir

Argir is a littel place out site Tórshavn😊
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
196% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
Really beautiful.
December 19th, 2024  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Flott!👍🏾
December 19th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Wonderful light, and what a slope!
December 19th, 2024  
mike ace
fantastic colours and light
December 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact