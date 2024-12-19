Sign up
Previous
Photo 719
Argir
Argir is a littel place out site Tórshavn😊
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
4
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
719
photos
65
followers
65
following
196% complete
View this month »
712
713
714
715
716
717
718
719
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
19th December 2024 8:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dianne
ace
Really beautiful.
December 19th, 2024
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Flott!👍🏾
December 19th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Wonderful light, and what a slope!
December 19th, 2024
mike
ace
fantastic colours and light
December 19th, 2024
