Previous
Photo 721
Sandavág
Today we went to the cottage and checked if everything was ok, then down to the cemetery where many parents-in-law are with candles and wreaths, so you'll just get a photo of the beautiful church there
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
4
2
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
721
photos
65
followers
65
following
197% complete
View this month »
714
715
716
717
718
719
720
721
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
pretty
December 21st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wow so very beautiful
December 21st, 2024
LTaylor
ace
immense light
December 21st, 2024
Mark Prince
ace
Stunning.
December 21st, 2024
