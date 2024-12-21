Previous
Sandavág by mubbur
Photo 721

Sandavág

Today we went to the cottage and checked if everything was ok, then down to the cemetery where many parents-in-law are with candles and wreaths, so you'll just get a photo of the beautiful church there
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
197% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
pretty
December 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow so very beautiful
December 21st, 2024  
LTaylor ace
immense light
December 21st, 2024  
Mark Prince ace
Stunning.
December 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact