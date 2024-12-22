Sign up
Photo 722
Tórshavn
A nice morning day here😊
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Casablanca
ace
Absolutely glorious ❤️
December 22nd, 2024
