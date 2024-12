Faroes

Yes, today we were in Ádnafjørður, for a funeral, and got to try the two new tunnels that opened here on 19 Dec, so it was nice to drive through them there, then Heini was decorating the Christmas tree here, and Teddy was in a Christmas mood too , then we came home again outside the sea in the tunnel with the dance ring, yes we wish you all a very merry Christmas tomorrow🧑‍🎄🎄🎅