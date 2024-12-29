Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
Photo 729

Hoyvík

A littel snow her to day -1☃️
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Beverley ace
So still…peaceful… very special place to live
December 29th, 2024  
mike ace
and stunning scenery especially with that snow
December 29th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
That’s a beautiful shot!
December 29th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
A very special place and moment! Love the white clouds over the island’s mountain.
December 29th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful fav!
December 29th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@beverley365 @minsky365 @carole_sandford @illinilass @ziggy77
Thanks all 👍😊
December 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 29th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Beautiful.
December 29th, 2024  
