Previous
Photo 729
Hoyvík
A littel snow her to day -1☃️
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
8
5
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
729
photos
65
followers
65
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
So still…peaceful… very special place to live
December 29th, 2024
mike
ace
and stunning scenery especially with that snow
December 29th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
That’s a beautiful shot!
December 29th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
A very special place and moment! Love the white clouds over the island’s mountain.
December 29th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful fav!
December 29th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@beverley365
@minsky365
@carole_sandford
@illinilass
@ziggy77
Thanks all 👍😊
December 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
December 29th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Beautiful.
December 29th, 2024
