Sandavág 2024 by mubbur
Photo 731

Sandavág 2024

Happy New Year everyone and thank you for 2024🎊🎉🪅
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
200% complete

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful photos happy New Year
January 1st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
January 1st, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
You've had an awesome start to 2025 with the Aurora! Wishing you all the best in the year to come.
January 1st, 2025  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Gott nýtt ár 🎉
January 1st, 2025  
