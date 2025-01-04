Sign up
Photo 735
Tórshavn
Same place in the old town, with snow now, nice with a little snow and cool weather here ☃️
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
4
2
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Beverley
ace
Beautiful photos… lovely gentle blue sky.
January 4th, 2025
Fisher Family
Lovely shots in the snow! We expect snow here tonight.
Ian
January 4th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@beverley365
Thanks😊
January 4th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers
Thanks yes hope not to manny☃️☃️
January 4th, 2025
