Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Same place in the old town, with snow now, nice with a little snow and cool weather here ☃️
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Beverley ace
Beautiful photos… lovely gentle blue sky.
January 4th, 2025  
Fisher Family
Lovely shots in the snow! We expect snow here tonight.

Ian
January 4th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@beverley365 Thanks😊
January 4th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers Thanks yes hope not to manny☃️☃️
January 4th, 2025  
