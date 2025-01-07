Sign up
Photo 738
On the road
Yes, there wasn't much time for photos, it was for a funeral in Sandavág, where our house is here, and a bad trip home again, blizzard and cars that got stuck, but we made it back home luckily😊
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
