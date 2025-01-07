Previous
On the road by mubbur
Photo 738

On the road

Yes, there wasn't much time for photos, it was for a funeral in Sandavág, where our house is here, and a bad trip home again, blizzard and cars that got stuck, but we made it back home luckily😊
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
202% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact