Kleynisvarða. Tórshavn by mubbur
Photo 739

Kleynisvarða. Tórshavn

Yes, better weather here today, so just had a little trip up the mountain😊☃️
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Krista Marson ace
neat!
January 8th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@blueberry1222 Thanks😊
January 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Fabulous blue sky with the clouds hovering… beautiful photo
January 8th, 2025  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of the wind farm!

Ian
January 8th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@beverley365 Thanks☃️😊
January 8th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers Thanks😊☃️
January 8th, 2025  
