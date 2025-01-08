Sign up
Photo 739
Kleynisvarða. Tórshavn
Yes, better weather here today, so just had a little trip up the mountain😊☃️
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
6
2
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Krista Marson
ace
neat!
January 8th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@blueberry1222
Thanks😊
January 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Fabulous blue sky with the clouds hovering… beautiful photo
January 8th, 2025
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of the wind farm!
Ian
January 8th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@beverley365
Thanks☃️😊
January 8th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers
Thanks😊☃️
January 8th, 2025
Ian