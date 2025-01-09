Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Yes, a lovely day here with frost and a bit of sun as well, you see it will snow a bit, still promising up to minus 8 degrees☃️😊
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Stunning beauty
January 10th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful images! Your islands are so stunning!
January 10th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 10th, 2025  
