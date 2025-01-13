Previous
Svartifossur by mubbur
Photo 744

Svartifossur

Yes, yesterday there was a lot of snow, and after the beautiful sun came full storm and rain, and now no more snow, and lots of snow slipped yesterday and night, want snow again 🥲☃️☃️
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details

