Photo 745
Havnadalur
Had a walk out in the open area here, the lovely walk with Teddy, was just before you could see the northern lights this morning too, but was too cloudy
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Beverley
ace
Wonderful collage…teddy is adorable
January 14th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Looks like you had a thaw.
January 14th, 2025
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Det er et flott turområde der.
January 14th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@beverley365
Thanks😊
January 14th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@casablanca
Thanks😊
January 14th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@okvalle
Takker ja der er dejligt der var mange der med hunde i dag 😊
January 14th, 2025
