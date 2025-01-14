Previous
Havnadalur by mubbur
Havnadalur

Had a walk out in the open area here, the lovely walk with Teddy, was just before you could see the northern lights this morning too, but was too cloudy
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Beverley ace
Wonderful collage…teddy is adorable
January 14th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Looks like you had a thaw.
January 14th, 2025  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Det er et flott turområde der.
January 14th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@beverley365
Thanks😊
January 14th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@casablanca Thanks😊
January 14th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@okvalle Takker ja der er dejligt der var mange der med hunde i dag 😊
January 14th, 2025  
