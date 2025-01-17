Previous
Runavík by mubbur
Photo 748

Runavík

Had a trip to Runavík today nice weather today after a wild storm last night a tree in our garden didn't survive 🥲but beautiful and calm weather again here, good weekend everyone here 👍😊
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
Beverley ace
Beautiful cloud burst… lovely cosy capture
January 17th, 2025  
