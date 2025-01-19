Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
Photo 750

Hoyvík

Yes it's just rain here was down with the granddaughter Sofía and the wife and Teddy to give the wild ducks some bread today and the little island is almost gone there today😊
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Så det har kommet mye regn ser jeg.
January 19th, 2025  
