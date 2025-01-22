Previous
Syðradalur by mubbur
Syðradalur

A trip to Syðradalur
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Elisa Smith ace
Such a grand image.
January 22nd, 2025  
xbm ace
Wonderful.

January 22nd, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Breathtaking
January 22nd, 2025  
